Mohamed Hadid on Being Gigi and Bella’s Father: It’s Dangerous for Me

Insisting that his family are nothing like the publicity-hungry Kardashians, the real estate developer stresses that he protect his children and does not use them to enhance his career.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid‘s father has a hard time as the supermodel pair’s dad. He credited the struggle to his personality, noting that he’s such a private person.

Businessman Mohamed Hadid admits it’s a “tremendous burden” being the catwalk favourites’ old man, because everything he does reflects on them.

Mohamed, who is celebrating the birth of Gigi’s baby, tells The Times, “People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar – and Alana and Marielle.”

“It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them. They (people) use my kids as an instrument to harass me… Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me. They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is.”

And he’s keen to point out that he and his family are nothing like the publicity-hungry Kardashians.

“We are actually much more private than people tend to think,” he adds. “We know the Kardashians as friends… and we have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they did it. They are good people and they created something so unusual that you have to commend them, but I don’t use my kids to enhance my career. I protect them. I watch over them. I don’t want to take them out on the street and take pictures with them. Would we ever do a (reality) show? No, I don’t think that will happen.”