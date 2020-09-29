Mira Kapoor shares a glimpse of the Kapoors’ family feast

Mira Kapoor has been pretty active on social media during the lockdown, constantly sharing pictures and videos giving fans updates on the Kapoors’ life in quarantine.

Yesterday, she took to social media once again and gave a glimpse of the family’s dinner last night. Mira shared two pictures on her Instagram story. In the first picture, we see a bowl of butter paneer and another bowl that had the ‘spiciest dal ever’. There was a third bowl in the picture as well which featured some delicious-looking saag. We all know every meal is incomplete without dessert. So, post savoring the dishes mentioned earlier, the Kapoor family enjoyed a bread and butter pudding and besan barfi. Take a look at the pictures below.

The Kapoor family clearly loves their food.