Microsoft’s Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, UK, and France, after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals — Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, the U.K. and France after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals.
Microsoft's Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, UK, and France, after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals (Aoife White/Bloomberg)
