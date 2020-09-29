Microsoft's Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, UK, and France, after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals (Aoife White/Bloomberg)

Home Technology Microsoft's Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new...

Aoife White / Bloomberg:

Microsoft’s Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, UK, and France, after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals  —  Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, the U.K. and France after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals.

