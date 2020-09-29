Michael Schumacher news | F1 icon health status claim by Italian Big Brother contestant

A model formerly married to Michael Schumacher’s F1 team boss has bizarrely made claims about the stricken legend’s health while appearing on Italian Big Brother.

Elisabetta Gregoraci – the ex-wife of Flavio Briatore, who was Benetton boss when Schumacher won world titles with the team in 1994-95 – is a contestant on the reality TV show and claimed that the F1 icon now communicated only with his eyes.

Schumacher, 51, has been kept from public view since suffering grave brain damage in a 2013 skiing accident.

The seven-time world champion has been moved to a home on the Spanish island of Majorca, now converted into a hospital to meet his medical needs, Gregoraci claimed.

“Michael doesn’t speak, he communicates with his eyes,” said Gregoraci, 40, who was married to Briatore, 70, from 2008-2017.

“They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house. Only three people can visit him and I know who they are.”

Michael Schumacher and Elisabetta Gregoraci. (Instagram)

Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, bought the luxury villa from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Spanish media have reported.

Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, said earlier this month that the legendary driver was “making good progress” but “struggles to communicate”.

“I saw Michael last week. He is fighting,” Todt told PA.

“My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too.

“All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it.”

Michael Schumacher with wife Corrina, during his time as a world champion Ferrari F1 driver. (AP)

Schumacher’s son, Mick, was just announced for his first drive at an F1 Grand Prix weekend.

The rising motorsport star will drive the first practice session for Alfa Romeo at the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany next week.