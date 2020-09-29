Metallica Pledge $250K Donation to Aid Wildfire Relief Efforts

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The James Hetfield-fronted heavy metal band additionally urge their fans to follow their lead in supporting those in need and firefighters battling blazes in California, Washington, and Oregon.

Metallica are digging deep to aid firefighters battling blazes in California, Washington, and Oregon.

The heavy rockers have pledged to donate $250,000 to help the ongoing wildfire relief efforts via their All Within My Hands non-profit foundation, which was launched in 2017.

“Wildfires have become a cruel and unwelcome annual benchmark in California, and this year we have seen them tragically extend across the entire west coast of our country,” a statement from the band reads. “This is the fourth consecutive year, dating back to the formation of the Foundation, that All Within My Hands has activated to support fire relief: the critical local services component of our mission.”

“This year, we will be donating a sum of $250,000 (GBP194,000) to five organisations on the front line of this environmental crisis that has made its way into the lives and homes of far too many. The organisations include the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.”

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

The band donated $100,000 (£77,800) in 2018 and 2019 to help wildfire relief efforts in California and staged a wildfire relief benefit concert in San Francisco in 2017.