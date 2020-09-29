Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech Welcome Their First ‘Happy and Healthy’ Child

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

‘The View’ also shares the exciting news of the arrival of its co-host and her husband’s daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on its social media accounts.

–

Meghan McCain is officially a mom! “The View” co-host gave birth to her and husband’s daughter on Monday night, September 28. A rep for the 35-year-old TV personality said that she and her daughter, whose name is Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, “are happy and healthy.”

“The View” also shared the exciting news on its social media accounts. “We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! Congratulations Meghan and Ben!” so it wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Meghan.

<br />

Meghan announced her pregnancy back on Sunday, March 22. “My husband Ben and I are blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

The “Dirty Sexy Politics” author went on to explain that after consulting with her doctors, she “should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with” for “the safety of our baby and myself.” She stated, “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

McCain’s quarantine, however, affected her ABC’s talk show’s appearance that resulted in her working “from home via satellite.” Noting she was “fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-host to work remotely,” she expressed her gratitude, “I am indebted to our producers and crew.”

The daughter of late U.S. senator John McCain also made use of this opportunity to “acknowledge the heros – the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military – who are on the front lines of this fight.” She then concluded her lengthy statement by urging people to “please stay safe.” She added, “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.’ ”