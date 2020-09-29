Meghan Markle Says She Feels “Liberated” After Accepting “Naysayers”

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

His remarks were made in response to a video of Meghan and Harry, in which they encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, describing it as the “most important election of our lifetime.”

The Duke and Duchess struck an impartial tone in the clip, but some political pundits claimed their comments were a slight to Trump.

Meghan alluded to the misinterpretation of their voting PSA in her discussion with Fortune, remarking, “If you look back at anything that I’ve said, it’s really interesting because what ends up being inflammatory it seems is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

This message of living an “authentic” and “purpose-driven” life is at the heart of Meghan and Harry’s foundation Archewell.