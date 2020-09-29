Matildas new coach Tony Gustavsson, FFA announcement

The Matildas’ new head coach has been confirmed as Swede, Tony Gustavsson.

Football Federation Australia released a statement announcing Gustavsson as the 14th head coach of the women’s national team. He will take the reins of the Matildas for two Olympic Games – in Tokyo and Paris – as well as the Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am extremely proud and happy to have been appointed head coach of the Matildas,” Gustavsson said.

“It feels as if I have come to a moment where this is what I have been waiting for – to lead the Matildas for four years.

“I have always said that the Matildas have the potential to be one of the best teams in the world and that is one of the reasons that I wanted to get on board with this job.

“I have been in the pressure cooker a lot of times and in environments that demand success. These experiences will be beneficial as we do this together with the fans, the stakeholders, the players, and the staff as a team.”

Tony Gustavsson as US assistant coach (Getty)

Gustavsson, who is currently coach of Swedish Allsvenskan club Hammarby IF until the end of 2020, will meet Matildas players in a camp in Europe in November before his contract formally commences on January 1, 2021.

“Gustavsson has enjoyed a long and successful 21-year coaching career in both women’s and men’s football, having led a collection of clubs in his homeland, in addition to having played a significant role in two title-winning tenures with the United States Women’s National Team,” the FFA statement read.

“Gustavsson is a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, having been the primary Assistant to Jill Ellis for the USWNT in 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France, and also has an Olympic Gold Medal to his name, having been an Assistant to compatriot Pia Sundhage for the USWNT at the London Olympics in 2012.”

The signing of Gustavsson, 47, ends speculation about the next Matildas coach after Ante Milicic’s contract was complete. The Swede beat other candidates such as Italian coach Carolina Morace, Arsenal women’s Australian coach Joe Montemurro, and Chelsea women’s coach Emma Hayes.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of Tony Gustavsson, who has been appointed following a robust and well-governed process, which was administered by a selection panel with strong football acumen and expertise in the women’s game and sport more broadly,” FFA Chairman, Chris Nikou, said.

Tony Gustavsson as assistant coach of USA (Getty)

“Having worked closely with some of the best female footballers and coaches in the world and, through his time with the USWNT, he has developed an excellent understanding of what it takes to prepare for and perform in the intense, high-expectation environments of major international tournaments,” FFA Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson added.

“We believe that in Tony, we have appointed a coach who will not only surpass the benchmarks and criteria we set as an organisation, but the standards that are expected by our players, football community and fans.

“Throughout the process it was evident that Tony is eager to buy in to what we are working to build with the Westfield Matildas – an uniquely Australian team with a strong identity that is recognised as world class both on and off the pitch.

“We want to elevate our Westfield Matildas even further as a unifying symbol of the game to inspire all Australians, young and old. We believe that the combination of Tony’s persona and his experience make him the right person to help us do this.”