Mariah Carey Left Scarred by Mother’s Hurtful Jealous Comments

ABC

The ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker opens up about her complicated relationship with her mother Patricia, saying that her mom’s jealousy has lasting impacts on her.

Mariah Carey will never get over her mother’s jealousy when it comes to her talent.

The “Through the Rain” star opens up on her relationship with Patricia during an interview with “CBS This Morning” ‘s Gayle King, alleging her mum was jealous of the up-and-coming musician when she was a young girl.

Patricia was a Julliard-trained opera singer and Mariah admits she “is a very talented singer.” She explains, “I’ve always credited her with exposing me to music, with really (not) saying … ‘If I make it,’ (but to) say ‘When I make it.’ ”

However, she insists, “It’s such a complicated relationship,” recalling that Patricia once told her that Mariah “should only hope” to be “half the singer that” she was.

“It definitely had an effect on me,” the “We Belong Together” star confesses. “I don’t even know that she would even remember that. That one statement did live with me for the rest of my life. You have to be so careful what you say.”

Mariah’s childhood experiences with her mother have even affected the way she treats her own children, the singer admits, sharing, “I really try to acknowledge their talent and acknowledge when they draw a picture for me or sing or dance or anything that they do, I want them to know that it’s also all about them and their happiness.”

“For me, it’s very important that the kids always feel safe and that they feel seen and heard and that they know that they are loved unconditionally and that no matter what, I’ll be there for them.”

Carey is mother to nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Her comments come as she promotes her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey“, which drops Tuesday (29Sep20).