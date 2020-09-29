Mariah Carey Details ‘Sensual’ Affair With Derek Jeter

WENN

Recalling one of their dates in her new memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, she says the ‘warm, slow, intoxicating kiss’ that they share gave her the push to end her marriage to Tommy Mottola.

Before Mariah Carey was married to Nick Cannon, she tied the knot with Tommy Mottola. However, her marriage to the music executive was far from the word nice to the point that she ended up having an affair with Derek Jeter. It was all detailed in the singer’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” that was published on September 29.

Detailing how she felt “controlled” and “trapped” during her marriage to Tommy, Mariah said that she felt head over heels for Derek the moment she found out the latter also came from a biracial family like her. Mariah and Derek, who met for the first time at a gala, then exchanged numbers and began sneaking around New York City together.

“It was as if suddenly I could see him,” she recalled. “Derek was definitely no longer pedestrian; he was closer to Prince Charming. The first moment of connection was so profound. Finally, it was actually as if I was living a dream. It was as if there was no one else in the restaurant or universe. I couldn’t recall the last time, if there had ever been one, that I’d felt butterflies talking to a man.”

Remembering one of their dates at a pizza place, Mariah revealed that the two went to his apartment afterward, where they exchanged a “warm, slow, intoxicating kiss.” It was such an unforgettable moment for Mariah, calling it a turning point in her decision on her marriage to Tommy. “I romanticized so much about that night that I believed it was my destiny,” she said. “I thought I had met my soulmate [with Derek]. I was driven. My whole being ached to see Derek.”

Besides going on dates around New York City, Mariah and Derek also enjoyed a vacation in Puerto Rico. However, the pair did nothing but kiss during the secret rendezvous because none of them wanted to “cheapen our romance by cheating on my marriage.” Despite having such a “sensual” affair with Derek, their relationship ended up being brief, though the singer still thanked the athlete for being “the catalyst [she] needed to get out from under Tommy’s crippling control.”