Manly’s Josh Schuster urged to embrace Kieran Foran.

Parramatta great Peter Sterling has urged rising star Josh Schuster not to walk out on Manly amid reports he threatened to leave if Kieran Foran was brought back to the club, a move which has now been sealed.

Foran’s return to Brookvale was made official on Monday after turning down a reported $300,000-$400,000 offer to stay with the Bulldogs following the end of his lucrative $1.2 million-a-year deal.

Sterling said he envisioned Foran taking back the five-eighth position which he owned in the first phase of his career, culminating in the 2011 premiership, which he won alongside Daly Cherry-Evans.

“I was talking to Daly Cherry-Evans, he’s excited about the prospect of Kieran going there,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

Kieran Foran (Getty)

“I think he’s a five-eighth, I don’t think they would even consider playing him as a dummy-half at No.9.

“But Daly was excited by the chance of playing alongside Kieran.

“If they can get him on the paddock for the vast majority of games next year, all of a sudden they become a different football team.”

Despite the positive news of welcoming back an ageing champion, the club now faces a battle to keep 19-year-old prodigy, Schuster, at the club in 2021 and beyond.

Josh Schuster (Getty)

Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler revealed last week that Schuster’s agent had informed Manly of his client’s intentions to leave should Foran return.

Schuster is considered one of the best young prospects in the game, named the NSWRL SG Ball player of the year in 2019, and is believed to be the Manly’s long-term No.6.

But Sterling was critical of the young star’s position and urged him to take on an “education” and let his talents do the talking if he hopes to secure a spot.

“It’s an education,” he said.

“That’s not the way to approach things.

“If the young man is good enough, he will make his way into a starting spot and permanent spot.

“But until that happens, Kieran Foran, watching him go about the way he trains, the way he prepares and the way he plays is an education and that’s invaluable.”