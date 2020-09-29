Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Twin at Paris Fashion Week

The couple that makes style statements together, stays together.

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Reuben Selby turned heads at the Dior spring 2021 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. For the Tuesday extravaganza, the pair coordinated their lewks and slipped into matching khaki-colored ensembles by the luxury label.

The couple twinned wearing the classic hue from head-to-toe, but they each gave it their own spin. The Game of Thrones actress styled her Dior anorak coat as a mini-dress and she accessorized with a pair of multicolored calf-length rain boots, a small black Dior book tote and a satin cream-colored face mask.

As for Reuben? He looked just as sleek and chic with his long trench coat, black trousers and vanilla-colored Dior saddle bag. The entrepreneur tied his ‘fit together with black dress shoes, which featured the design house’s name spraypainted in white. He also appeared to wear an identical face mask to Maisie’s.

All in all, the couple stole the show with their twinning moment.