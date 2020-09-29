Lucy Hale Channels ‘Feistiness of a Redhead’ With New Bold Hair Makeover

Instagram

Known for her black locks, the former ‘Katy Keene’ star takes to her Instagram account to show off her newly-dyed hair that she acquired with the help from hair stylist Kristin Ess.

Lucy Hale is spicing things up with a brand new look in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Having been known for her black locks, the former “Katy Keene” star treated her fans to a first look at her new bold hair makeover that she claimed to be channeling the “feistiness of a redhead.”

On Monday, September 28, the 31-year-old actress shared with her 24.6 million followers on Instagram a short video of her flaunting her newly-dyed hair. “did a thing / @kristin_ess,” she wrote in the accompaniment of the footage without forgetting to credit hair stylist Kristin Ess.

Before Lucy uploaded the clip, Kristin let it out first on her own Instagram page. Along with it, she explained that the actress got used to changing hair color, but never went with red. “I mean!!!! This gets an in-feed post. @lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red,” she noted.

The hair colorist went on to gush over “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” actress’ transformation. “My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color,” she claimed. “thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand ).”

Sharing Kristin’s excitement over the hair makeover was Lucy. In the comment section of the hair stylist’s post, the actress playing Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars” raved, “I’ve always had the feistiness of a redhead so this is fitting.”

Lucy Hale commented on Kristin Ess’ post about her newly-dyed hair.

Lucy was not the only one who embraced her new look. Many of her famous friends expressed their admiration over it. “Insatiable” star Debby Ryan enthusiastically commented, “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” whereas “Descendants” actress Dove Cameron exclaimed, “YES . yes wow,” and “American Idol” alum Katie Stevens gushed, “being red is so fun!”

Lucy Hale’s famous friends commented on her new hair post.

Lucy Hale gave a sneak peek of her hair makeover.

As for how she managed to get the new look amid the pandemic, Lucy had made use of her Instagram Story feed to share a sneak peek of her laying down on her kitchen counter to have her hair washed in the sink. Over the snap she posted hours before showing off her hair transformation, she teased, “Ch ch ch changes.”