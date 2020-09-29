LisaRaye McCoy’s Birthday Celebration Goes Left With Da Brat’s Appearance

Instagram

It's apparent that the actress doesn't appreciate her 'Cocktails with the Queens' co-hosts inviting the female rapper to surprise her when they are currently on bad terms.

LisaRaye McCoy‘s “Cocktails with the Queens” co-hosts simply wanted to surprise her on her birthday, though it looks like they chose the wrong way to do it. Things quickly went left in the latest episode of the talk show after Claudia Jordan and the others invited Da Brat over to the show.

Soon after seeing the female rapper, LisaRaye bursted into tears as she clearly tried to keep her calm. “I’m shocked,” she said, before Da Brat admitting to not being surprised to see her reacting that way. “We kinda being a lil bit distant or whatever so she’s really surprised ’cause you know…,” she said, explaining that there is a little bit of “space” in their relationship as Da Brat felt “scared” to open up about her girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart, to LisaRaye.

Da Brat then said that “this is the first time in a long time” that she and LisaRaye did not talk to each other, though she stressed that she still loves the actress and wanted her to know that she’s already a grown up so LisaRaye didn’t have to act like her big sister anymore. The latter apparently did not have it as she then pointed out that she was mad at Da Brat because she had to learn of her relationship through gossip sites instead of Da Brat herself.

<br />

“I just did not want to hear it from the blog,” she said. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.” LisaRaye and Da Brat went back and forth after that, with her co-hosts trying to mediate between the two stars. However, it’s clear that LisaRaye did not appreciate what they were doing because she later said at one point, “I don’t care what the f**k y’all sayin’. At all. Y’all don’t know s**t. At all. She do. You do. You do.”