Lightning win 2020 Stanley Cup; Tampa sports community reacts on Twitter

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
5

The last time the Tampa Bay Lightning lifted Lord Stanley’s Cup, the year was 2004 and smartphones, let alone social media, were definitely not a thing. 

But in 2020, it’s all about social media and Monday night, mere seconds after the final buzzer sounded to wrap up the 2019-20 NHL season with a crowned champion, the sports world took to Twitter to congratulate the newest Stanley Cup winners.

From football to soccer, baseball to rugby and former Lightning players, too, everyone was pumped that the Stanley Cup was heading back to Florida.

