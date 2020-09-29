‘LHHNY’ Star Peter Gunz Celebrates National Son Day by Cussing Cisco Rosado

Instagram

Sharing on Instagram a photo of his nemesis, Peter tells his ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ co-star, ‘I would lie and say I’m proud of you son but I’m trying to do better with the lying.’

Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado have been feuding for some time now, and the former let it be known that their beef is still pretty much alive. Celebrating National Son Day on Monday, September 28, Peter took it as an opportunity to call out his “Love & Hip Hop: New York” co-star.

Sharing a photo of Cisco on Instagram, Peter wrote in the caption, “Damm I almost forgot it’s National Son day… I would lie and say I’m proud of you son but I’m trying to do better with the lying.. Anyway f**k you..” His post caught his baby mama Amina Buddafly, who then left a comment underneath the post, “Why so mean though.” In response, he said, “You know why.”

<br />

Peter was referring to his and Cisco’s fight that was documented in an episode of the VH1 show earlier this year. During the episode, Peter, Cisco and Rich Dollaz got together to try to put their beef in the past to no avail due to something that Rich said. “When are you gonna tell this n***a that Amina stayed at your house last Super Bowl?” so he asked at the time, shocking Peter.

Even though it was indeed true that Amina stayed at his house, Cisco pointed out that nothing happened between them and that he only let her stay because she had no place to stay. This prompted Peter to say, “So let me ask you this. So I can call your baby moms right now and tell her to come stay with me for the weekend? ‘Cause I could do that. You know I can.”

Cisco didn’t take the words too kindly and before you know it, punches were thrown, fists were flying, people were running in the streets, and Rich was complaining about folks messing up his car.