Latest updates and news on the first debate of the 2020 US Presidential Election

By Nick Pearson< class="text--">29 Sep 2020 23:35

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden have a lot riding on today’s debate, much more than in previous presidential stand-offs.

That’s because neither Mr Trump or Mr Biden are viewed as particularly skilled debaters.

During the Democratic primary, Mr Biden was never a standout during the many debates, often getting flustered or giving meandering answers.

And Mr Trump does not have a strong record during debates either, with his on-stage battles with Hillary Clinton notable for being sometimes incoherent, sometimes aggressive.

The Republican Party has been actively painting Mr Biden as doddering and senile.

“This guy doesn’t have a clue, he doesn’t know where the hell he is,” Mr Trump said of Mr Biden last week.

“This guy doesn’t know he’s alive.”