Latest updates and news on the first debate of the 2020 US Presidential Election

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden have a lot riding on today’s debate, much more than in previous presidential stand-offs.
That’s because neither Mr Trump or Mr Biden are viewed as particularly skilled debaters.
During the Democratic primary, Mr Biden was never a standout during the many debates, often getting flustered or giving meandering answers.
And Mr Trump does not have a strong record during debates either, with his on-stage battles with Hillary Clinton notable for being sometimes incoherent, sometimes aggressive.
The Republican Party has been actively painting Mr Biden as doddering and senile.
“This guy doesn’t have a clue, he doesn’t know where the hell he is,” Mr Trump said of Mr Biden last week.
“This guy doesn’t know he’s alive.”
Mr Biden, meanwhile, has had few public interactions in recent weeks, with most of the days this week set aside for “debate prep”.