LaMelo Ball on dad’s draft opinion: ‘I’m my own man’

LaVar Ball has been open about where he would prefer his son LaMelo to go (and not to go) in the upcoming NBA draft, but the 19-year-old said he’s his “own man” and isn’t concerned about what his father says.

“Well, I’m my own man,” LaMelo said. “He’s his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I’m positive. Anywhere is a great fit. I mean, it’s the NBA. You put me with good players, I feel like it’s even gonna be better.”

LaMelo is one of the top prospects in the draft and has been repeatedly linked to the Golden State Warriors, who have the second pick in the draft. However, LaVar said he did not want his son to get drafted by Golden State, as he feels that LaMelo is a bad fit with the Warriors because he “ain’t no follower.”

But LaMelo has made it clear that his dad does not speak for him and that he believes he would be a good fit for the Warriors. It’s not hard to see why Golden State would be a desirable location for LaMelo. While the Warriors had the worst record in the league this season, that was primarily because Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were out with injuries. They are expected to begin the season fully healthy and should become an immediate contender, regardless of who they add to the team in the draft.