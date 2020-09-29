Lamar Jackson says Chiefs are Ravens’ ‘Kryptonite’

Lamar Jackson described the Chiefs as the Ravens’ “Kryptonite” after another defeat on Monday night.

Kansas City, behind dominant quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes, rolled to a 34-20 victory over Baltimore at M,amp;T Bank Stadium. It marked the third straight year in which the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, have beaten the Ravens.

MORE: Chiefs-Ravens results, highlights

Jackson, who was sacked four times and threw for just 97 yards on 15-of-28 passing, said the Chiefs (3-0) were Baltimore’s weakness.

“Our Kryptonite,” the Ravens quarterback told reporters. Jackson did rush for 83 yards and a touchdown.

MORE: Mahomes fastest to 10K career passing yards

“Obviously, second half, just like I say always, we always start cranking up at the wrong time. We’ve got to come in and finish how we start. We always go opposite against them for some reason,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to turn up and play better, that’s all.”

As Jackson struggled, Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and the 2020 Super Bowl MVP, threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another. Mahomes finished 31 of 42 for 385 yards.

Asked about Mahomes’ performance, Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, responded: “Outstanding.”

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell also spoke glowingly of Mahomes, but he wants a shot at redemption.

“They don’t give that guy half a billion dollars for no reason,” Campbell told reporters, referring to the 10-year extension Mahomes agreed to this past offseason that could reach $503 million.

“He’s an incredible talent, he just made play after play,” Campbell added. “I know who we are and what we’re capable of and he was able to go out there and do some great things against us so you’ve got to take your hat off to him and give him some respect.

“I’m looking forward to earning the right to try and face them again because I’m very confident if we play the game we’re supposed to we can hang with those guys.”