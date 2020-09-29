Kristin Cavallari Explains Why She’s Not Returning to ‘The Hills’

Instagram

The 33-year-old jewelry designer, however, reveals in a new interview that she might be a part of the MTV reality series in a way, hinting, ‘I’m potentially doing one episode.’

It’s a no from Kristin Cavallari. Amid speculations that she would be making a return to “The Hills: New Beginnings“, the reality TV star has confirmed that she has no interest in appearing as a “recurring cast member” on the MTV show.

“I’m not sure why everyone keeps saying that!” Kristin said of the rumors in an interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I’m not coming back on ‘The Hills’!”

However, she revealed that she might be a part of the series in a way. “I’m potentially doing one episode, but I don’t even know if that’s happening anymore obviously because of COVID and everything so I’m not sure where everything stands,” so the 33-year-old jewelry designer said.

“The Hills” was forced to pause filming two episodes into its second season due to COVID-19 pandemic which broke out in March. Kristin explained, “At the time, we had traded episode for episode. Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Montag] came on my show [‘Very Cavallari’] and I was going to go on ‘The Hills’ for one episode, but I am not back by any means. I will not be a recurring cast member.”

Despite that, Kristin shared that she would be “more than happy” to do an episode. She added, “I’m excited to do it if that’s still going to happen but I have no idea what the plans are right now.”

Earlier this year, Kristin revealed her plan to slowly walk away from the world of reality television shows following the end of her E! series “Very Cavallari” in May. “I don’t want to do another reality show about my life. I’ve been there and done that. I really looked at Very Cavallari as a business decision to be completely honest,” she shared at the time.

She continued, “I did it just to get the word out about Uncommon James [Kristin’s jewelry brand] and I’m happy with where I’m leaving it. I had a really enjoyable experience doing three seasons. I’m really happy that I did reality TV because Im walking away with a really positive experience in my mouth. I really am.”