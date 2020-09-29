Khloe Kardashian Sports Apparent Baby Bump During Outing With Tristan Thompson

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who has been hit with pregnancy rumors for months, has just added fuel to the speculation with her look in a loose top.

Khloe Kardashian just can’t seem to completely get rid off pregnancy speculation surrounding her despite her numerous denials. In fact, the reality TV star has just added fuel to the baby rumors with her latest sighting.

The 36-year-old sported what looks like a baby bump while stepping out with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson on Friday, September 25. In pictures which have circulated online, the mother of one seemed to try to conceal her pregnant belly in an oversized black blouse, teamed with black leggings while going shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

Keeping it casual, she sported a pair of black sneakers while wearing a white face mask and sunglasses. She also carried a yellow handbag. Tristan, meanwhile, opted for a classic white T-shirt and gray shorts with sneakers. He also wore a face mask to stay safe.

Khloe has been rumored to be reuniting with Tristan, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter True, while they’re living together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In May, she clapped back at “the sick and hurtful things” people said about her amid the pregnancy rumors. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote on Twitter back in May.

She also denied reports of her romantic reconciliation with Tristan in August, as a rep for Khloe told Daily Mail that it’s “not true” that the model and the athlete had got back together, noting that they were simply enjoying co-parenting their daughter.

However, later in the same month, Scott Disick seemed to confirm Khloe and Tristan’s rekindled romance as he commented on a sultry bikini shot of the former “The X Factor” host, saying that the Canadian basketballer is “a lucky man.”

Earlier this month, Khloe’s fans once again speculated that she might be pregnant after the Good Americans founder shared a picture of her sporting a flowy dress while posing on the beach. “She’s pregnant again,” one person claimed. Another remarked, “I see baby bump.”