Khloe Kardashian Accused of Copying Beyonce’s Look Due to Unrecognizable Photo

In one of the photos the reality TV star takes for her Ipsy collaboration, she sports the singing diva’s signature hairstyle while pairing it with a pink sheer jacket and a matching tank top.

Khloe Kardashian often confuses people on social media whenever she posts new photos of herself, as they point out that she looks different in each of the snaps. The reality TV star has recently done it again when she posed for her collaboration with makeup brand Ipsy, with a lot of online folks accusing her of trying to copy Beyonce Knowles‘ look.

In one of the photos making its way round online, Khloe sported the singing diva’s signature hairstyle as she paired it up with a pink sheer jacket and a matching tank top. In another snap, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star traded her straight brown hair for a curly one while changing her outfit for a more elegant one, donning a pink gown and a ring.

People who saw the pictures had a hard time recognizing Khloe, as some of them began to accuse the star of copying Beyonce’s whole look. “First Kylie and now Khloe? Why these girls tryna turn into Beyonce? I mean I know why but … why?” one person said, referring to Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner. One other mocked Khloe, “Khloe is in full-on Beyonce drag now,” while another person wrote, “The whole family is obsessed it’s getting weird from Kanye envy of jay z to Kim and Kylie and Khloe wanting time be Beyonce.”

Meanwhile, there was an individual who chimed in, “Not khloe copying beyonce chile how many times is she gonna change her face.” Someone else poked fun at Khloe’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, “Khloe got that Beyonce face and said since Tristan likes cheating on her with Black women, he might as well cheat on her with her.” On the other hand, another person was so confused s/he said on Twitter, “WHY THE F**K DOES KHLOE KARDASHIAN LOOK LIKE SHES DOING BEYONCE COSPLAY GOODBYEE.”

Khloe has yet to respond to the accusation.