Kevin Walters signs Broncos coach contract, John Cartwright to be assistant

Kevin Walters has finalised his move to join the Brisbane Broncos as their new head coach and has also reportedly agreed to terms for his assistant.

“Kevin Walters will sign his contract tonight that will see him announced tomorrow as the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos for three years,” Nine News Queensland reporter Ben Dobbins said on Tuesday night.

The Broncos have been in negotiations with Walters this past week after he and Paul Green were interviewed by the struggling club for the vacant head coach role.

Kevin Walters (Getty)

Brisbane were searching for a replacement for sacked coach Anthony Seibold after the Broncos earned their first ever wooden spoon following a nightmare season on and off the field.

The club is expected to officially announce Walters as the coach on Wednesday, as well as his preferred assistant coach, John Cartwright.

“They’ve agreed to all the terms,” Dobbins said.

“One term that Kevin Walters insisted [on], [which] was the assistant coach. John Cartwright will come as an assistant coach for Kevin Walters as well.

“He’s been involved as a first-grade coach for the Titans and also had success as an assistant coach up at the Cowboys and more recently at Manly.

“A big coup, Kevin Walters and John Cartwright the first of many announcements to come.”