Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Threatens Her Over Plans to Post Nudes on Birthday

It all starts after Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her birthday by posting on Instagram a photo of her baring it all, prompting her daughter, Apple, to get mad at her.

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos has made it clear she is not a fan of her parents sharing revealing photos on social media. Therefore, when her TV host mom revealed her plan to post nudes on her birthday, the 19-year-old decided to jokingly threaten her.

It all started after Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday by posting on Instagram a photo of her stripping down to her birthday suit. While her fellow celebs such as Courteney Cox, Katy Perry and Vanessa Hudgens left gushing comments underneath the post, her daughter Apple was not impressed as she commented, “MOM.”

Her reaction at the time made headlines, and Kelly shared an article about it with Lola. She then jokingly added, “You’ve been warned,” implying that she’d also post nudes to celebrate her upcoming birthday. Unlike Apple, Lola threatened to strip down to her birthday suit to mark her birthday should Kelly really go with her plan. “Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram,” Lola said.

Kelly took a screenshot of their text message and posted it on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, she said, “Conversations with my daughter.”

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time Lola voiced her dislike towards Kelly and Mark Consuelos‘ revealing photos. During a recent interview, she was asked about what kind of thing that her mother posted that she would never post. In response, she pointed out that her mom’s butt selfies were “ridiculous” and admitted to being grossed out by thirst traps pics of her actor dad.

She said at the time, “That’s disgusting. I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that.”