Kelly Ripa On Why She Won’t “Pull a Gwyneth Paltrow” for Her Birthday

Birthday suit snapshot or not, there’s no denying that Kelly looks incredible. But she revealed that staying healthy and fit was partly due to Regis Philbin‘s recommendations. Fans will recall the two worked together on Live with Regis and Kelly from 2005 up until 2011. He passed away in July 2020 at the age of 88.

“Regis was the first person to tell me that I should start going to a gym,” Kelly recalled, adding that he “encouraged” her to stay active after she had her youngest child, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who is now 17.

“Until Joaquin was three years old, I was really just pretty much go to work and then take care of my kid,” she explained. “Once Joaquin turned three, he went into school and I had two to three hours a day where I had nothing to do. So it was Regis that encouraged me to join a gym and start working out, and said that I would get hooked on it and he was right, I did!”