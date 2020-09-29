Kanye West Takes Sexy Pics of Kim Kardashian in Underwear

WENN

The SKIMS founder strips down to her shapewear as she poses in artsy photos taken by her husband from their Wyoming ranch for fashion title Another Magazine.

Kanye West has played a photographer for his wife Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star recently stripped down to her underwear for some sexy photos taken by her husband for U.K.-based fashion title Another Magazine.

The mother of four took to her Twitter account on Monday, September 28 to share some stunning shots of her rocking shapewear from her own brand SKIMS. In the sepia-toned pictures, she sat on a wooden bench while giving a smoldering look at the camera. Her long raven hair was styled in a braided ponytail.

Kim Kardashian posed in underwear for Another Magazine.

As if showing that they remain supportive of each other despite Kanye’s recent antics and latest episode of bipolar disorder, she credited the rapper as the photographer. The 39-year-old model also revealed the brand of the jewelry that she rocked in the images, writing in one post, “Wearing HUNROD Jewlery by Michele Lamy and @skims.”

Her photos were taken by her husband Kanye West.

Kim is featured in the cover of the latest edition of Another Magazine alongside her designer friend Michele Lamy. For the “special project,” they modeled each other’s designs. Lamy’s photos, shot by renowned photographer Rick Owens in Paris, have blurry concepts as she sported SKIMS shapewear.

“Two minds from very different worlds, @lalamichmich and @kimkardashian have formed a supportive relationship since meeting in 2013,” so the magazine explained in a caption of its Instagram post. “Here, the pair are photographed wearing each other’s designs in a shoot guided by the photographer @paulkooiker.”

The magazine went on noting that the photos were taken in separate places due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “A project conceived during lockdown – Lamy in France, Kardashian in the US, Kooiker in the Netherlands – the result is a celebration of an unexpected kinship,” it stated.

The pair took the photos under the guidance of photographer Paul Kooiker. The new edition of Another Magazine featuring Kim will hit the shelves on October 1 worldwide.