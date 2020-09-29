Juelz Santana Opens Up About TSA Incident

Juelz Santana headed to the Fat Joe Show, where he opened up about the Newark Liberty International Airport incident in 2018 — where officials found a loaded weapon and drugs in his luggage.

Juelz says he did not realize he had packed his gun.

“I go to TSA and put my bag through security… In my mind, for everyone that’s listening, that’s not even on my mind. Hey got my bag. I go through security, it went through. The dude from Newark airport, he knows me. He about to check the bag. Someone called from the screening point where the screen is at and said, nah, we gotta run it through again,” he told Fat Joe.

“The fact that they had the warrant and they said higher authorities are going to search your bag. So I’m like, they gon’ lock me up for the weekend,” he said. “I literally walked. Everybody saying, ‘He ran out the airport. He had one shoe on…’ I get in the cab,” he continued.

“I hear, on Hot 97… So gettin’ close to my crib, [Hot 97] said, ‘Rapper Juelz Santana Flees Newark airport after firearm was retrieved from his bag.’ I’m like ‘What?! Ain’t no firearm retrieved from my bag.'”