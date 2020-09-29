Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Scandal

Bradley Lamb
Jordyn Woods sat down for an interview, where she opened up about the Tristan Thompson scandal.

Jordyn had a major fallout with the Kardashian’s after she and Tristan, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, shared a kiss.

Jordyn says she’s taking accountability for her actions.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” she said of the fallout.

