Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods sat down for an interview, where she opened up about the Tristan Thompson scandal.

Jordyn had a major fallout with the Kardashian’s after she and Tristan, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, shared a kiss.

Jordyn says she’s taking accountability for her actions.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” she said of the fallout.

The scandal cost Jordyn her bestie Kylie Jenner.

“Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?’ Things happen and that’s what makes us human,” she said. “But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal from.”