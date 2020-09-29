Jim Parsons Completely Lost Sense of Smell and Taste During ‘Brutal’ Covid-19 Battle

WENN

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor opens up about his secret battle with the deadly virus, claiming that he thought he only had colds when he first fell ill during pandemic.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons has added his name to the list of celebrities who have battled COVID-19.

The actor reveals he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, thought they had bad colds as the pandemic began but quickly realised it was something much worse when they both lost their sense of smell and taste.

“I didn’t realise how completely taste and smell could be gone,” he told “The Tonight Show”. “And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat… oh my God, that was brutal!

“I just didn’t taste it (food). (It was) the definition of wasted calories.”

Parsons now joins the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Antonio Banderas, Lena Dunham, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Dae Kim, and Kevin Hart among the TV and movie stars who fought the coronavirus – and won.

Meanwhile, those losing battle with the deadly virus included Broadway star Nick Cordero, actor Mark Blum, football player Orlando McDaniel, country musician Joe Diffie, actresses Hilary Dwyer & Patricia Bosworth, and voice actor Julie Bennett.

Despite the virus claiming many lives, some celebrities didn’t seem to take the pandemic seriously. One of those stirring controversy was Evangeline Lilly. The “Ant-Man” star penned on Instagram, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

The actress initially defended herself as she insisted, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

As the backlash intensified, she eventually issued an apology. “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you,” she said. “When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”