Jiggle Physics 53: Microsoft buys ZeniMax; Amazon Luna; Spidey for PS5

Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax Media, which makes it seem like they own pretty much ALL the RPGs now. The gang discuss what this might end up meaning for game fans, They also look at Luna — Amazon’s game streaming service. At first glance it looks to have a lot in common with Google Stadia, but maybe better?
The conversation moves from there to Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 remaster and the crappiness of console preorders.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!
