“Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Program 2020” (Tokyo Japan) Now Accepting Applications for Online Participants

5. Bronze certification exam

(From the time of completion of the agreement until Monday, November 30, 2020, 23:59)

Exam for the Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries, Bronze established by MAFF. Those who pass the exam will be registered as Bronze certified chefs and will receive a Bronze Certificate.

6. Real-time face-to-face online course by master chef for outstanding performers

(Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to Sunday, February 14, 2021, 23:59)

Real-time face-to-face online course taught by a master chef held in a small group, which only those who were specially selected for their outstanding performance in the above e-learning course can participate. While the e-learning course covered one of the five basic techniques for Japanese cuisine (goho or “five methods”), that of “cutting/peeling,” participants in this course will acquire more practical skills and know-how while making actual dishes using not only cutting/peeling technique but also the other basic techniques of simmering, grilling, steaming, and frying.

7. Final exam, and shipment of Certificate of Completion and materials

(Until Sunday, February 28, 2021, 23:59)

One-on-one online exam with a master chef to confirm understanding of what was taught in the real-time face-to-face online course. Those who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion and materials to enable more in-depth study of and further their dedication in Japanese cuisine.

Application documents will be reviewed in the order they arrive, and you will be contacted about the results. After that, you can start the program once you have signed the pledge, so the sooner you apply and are accepted, the longer you can participate.

