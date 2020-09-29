Jamie Foxx Holds Hands With Blonde Girl Amid Katie Holmes’ New Romance

Instagram

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ actor is caught showing a little PDA with his possible new lady as his ex-girlfriend Katie has moved on with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

–

Katie Holmes may not be the only one basking in a blissful new romance. Her former boyfriend Jamie Foxx has also sparked dating rumors after he was recently photographed holding hands with a mystery woman.

The 52-year-old actor was caught with his alleged new lady while arriving at a fancy Los Angeles hotel on Saturday night, September 26. In several pictures which have surfaced online, the pair showed a little PDA as they unloaded a car.

Jamie wore a dark long-sleeve shirt with dark pants and carried a backpack, while the curvaceous blonde girl sported a dark long-sleeve shirt and ripped jeans. She also wore a shimmering silver mask. Jamie was later spotted leaving the hotel by himself in the morning.

The identity of Jamie’s supposed new lady is currently unknown. The Academy Award-winning actor has been previously rumored to be romantically linked to several other women, including 26-year-old model Dana Caprio, comedian Natalie Friedman as well as his ex and baby mama Kristin Grannis, following his split from Katie Holmes in 2019 after they were secretly dating since 2013.

He recently also got flirty with Garcelle Beauvais when appearing on her podcast “Going to Bed with Garcelle”. Reminiscing their friendship and discussing why they never got together, Jamie admitted it was uncomfortable for him when he was introduced to Garcelle’s boyfriends.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me. ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” he shared, while “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star laughed. Garcelle then pointed out that he never really gave “any guy that I’m with any real attention.”

Jamie’s sighting with the mystery blonde girl comes several weeks after his ex Katie flaunted PDA with her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City. The two are never shy to show their affection for each other in public and they recently had dinner together with his father.