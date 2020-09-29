James Cameron Finds Himself Fortunate to Have Picked New Zealand as ‘Avatar 2’ Filming Site

WENN/Mario Mitsis

During the 2020 Austrian World Summit, the ‘Titanic’ filmmaker reveals that he has completed the production of the ‘Avatar’ sequel with the third movie around 95 percent done.

–

James Cameron is glad he chose to film his “Avatar 2” sequels in New Zealand, because he was able to complete the films amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The “Titanic” filmmaker revealed during the 2020 Austrian World Summit on Sunday, September 27, that “Avatar 2” is complete, while the third instalment is nearly finished, despite having to shut down production due to the global health crisis in March and only starting up again in June.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody,” he said. “We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already.”

Cameron continued, “Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2’, we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3’. So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting, we’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10% left to go. We’re 100% complete on ‘Avatar 2’ and we’re sort of 95% complete with ‘Avatar 3.’ ”

“We’re 100 per cent complete on ‘Avatar 2’ and sort of 95 per cent complete on ‘Avatar 3‘,” Cameron said during the virtual event.

“We’re very lucky in that we chose this (New Zealand) as our production site years ago. We made the first film here in New Zealand and it turns out to be ranking first or second best country in the world for its COVID response.”

He added, “We’re able to operate. We’re able to shoot and have a more or less normal life here. We were very fortunate, so I don’t see any roadblocks to us getting the picture finished, getting both pictures finished.”





“Avatar 2” is now slated to be released in December of 2022. while the third film in the series will arrive in December of 2024.