J Balvin and Bad Bunny Dominate 2020 Latin Grammy Nominations

WENN

Balvin and Bunny lead the 2020 nominees with thirteen and nine nods respectively, joining the likes of Rosalia, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, and Karol G on the list.

–

J Balvin and Bad Bunny lead the nominees at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards with 13 and nine nominations.

Both stars are nominated twice in the prestigious Album of the Year category – for their solo LPs “Colores” and “YHLQMDLG”, respectively, along with the collaborative record “Oasis”.

Balvin will also compete against himself for Record of the Year for “Rojo” and “China”, also starring Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Ozuna – who comes in third with eight nods.

The nominations show a clear shift from the 2019 prizegiving, which saw organisers criticised for sidelining reggaeton and Latin trap stars in favour of established acts making more traditional Spanish-language pop. Balvin skipped last year’s ceremony in protest.

In a statement, Latin Recording Academy President and CEO Gabriel Abaroa, Jr. said, “Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate.”

Anuel AA, singer Karol G who’s up for record of the year and song of the year with “Tusa”, her duet with Nicki Minaj, producers Sky and Tainy who work closely in the studio with Balvin and Bad Bunny, and reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee also land nominations.

Meanwhile, Rosalia, whose “El Mal Querer” was named album of the year at the 2019 Latin Grammys, has four nominations this time, including Urban Fusion Performance and Urban Song for her and Ozuna’s “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi”.

Winners will be announced during a televised ceremony which will be “anchored” in Miami on 19 November (20), according to the Academy’s statement. Performances will take place from multiple cities around the world.