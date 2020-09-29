Issa Rae On Why “Friendship Breakups” Hurt Just as Much Romantic Ones

Unlike Issa’s character on the television series, she’s uber private about her personal life.

As she described, “I’ve always been private even in my friendships, because I’m like, ‘Oh, people don’t care.'”

“I joke that my friend scarred me because I was telling my business in high school, and she was like, ‘But, Issa, nobody cares. Stop.’ And then I was like, ‘Don’t nobody do care. That’s true.’ That stuck with me,” she continued. “Or even hearing, again, in my friendship circles, people that talk s–t about relationships and root for your s–t to fail in so many ways. I don’t want to give anybody anything to wish to fail.”

Aside from not wanting that negative energy, Issa mentioned how weird it is for strangers to comment on her personal life.

“I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago,” she recalled, “And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn’t know, comment on an old picture and be like, ‘See.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ And then, from that point forward, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never acknowledging anything.'”