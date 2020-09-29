iPhone 12 Production Lines at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou Factory in China Running ’24 Hours a Day’

Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn is running its massive Zhengzhou factory in China 24 hours a day to produce the new iPhone 12, according to Chinese media reports.



Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer in China is said to be cancelling workers’ holidays and introducing mandatory overtime with additional bonuses for longer-serving staff, according to information garnered from employees, recruitment ads, and local media.

The factory’s ‌iPhone‌ assembly unit has reportedly offered a 10,000 yuan ($1,466) bonus for any worker who started after September 18, stays for at least 90 days and works at least 55 days. For people who joined after September 26, the bonus was 8,500 yuan ($1,246).

Many employees have also been asked to cancel upcoming holidays around the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day this week to ensure timely delivery of the new ‌iPhone‌, initial shipments of which are rumored to be going out to distributors on October 5, with Apple’s iPhone-centric event rumored to follow on October 13.

The dates are later than usual for Apple, owing to production delays because of the global health crisis. But as with any other year, Foxconn needs as many hands on deck as possible at its factory in Zhengzhou to assist with mass production of the upcoming iPhones.

Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays and 5G connectivity. The more affordable 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices are expected set to ship out ahead of the more expensive 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro devices, which are believed to be coming in November.

