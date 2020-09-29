iOS 14.2 beta removes mention of included earbuds in iPhone box ahead of iPhone 12

Multiple rumors have been claiming that Apple will not include the charger or EarPods in the iPhone 12 box, which seems even more likely after the company removed the power adapter from the Apple Watch box this year. With iOS 14.2 beta 2, which was released today for developers, the company has given us a hint that all these rumors are true.

iOS has a radio frequency exposure disclaimer within the Settings app, which brings some safety warnings for the user on how to use the device and its included accessories.

As noted by , iOS 14.2 comes with a new version of this file that mentions only “headphones” instead of “supplied headphones,” suggesting that Apple is about to release a new iPhone that doesn’t come with EarPods.

Prior to iOS 14.2 beta 2, this was what the RF Exposure menu mentioned:

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, the supplied headphones, or other similar accessories.

And now, after today’s update:

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.

Ming-Chi Kuo first suggested that Apple will not include the EarPods in the iPhone 12 box to boost AirPod sales, which was later corroborated by the trusted leaker @L0vetodream, who also said the wall charger will be removed from the box. The leaker said this will apply not only to the iPhone 12 but also to other iPhone models such as the iPhone SE.

The recently released Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE don’t come with the charger in the box, but just with the USB cable. Apple highlighted this during its September event as a way to protect the environment, claiming that most users already have a compatible charger.

iPhone 12 is expected to be announced in mid-October, but the more expensive models might arrive in stores only in November. This year’s iPhones will be redesigned with flat edges, and they will all support 5G network.

