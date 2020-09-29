HyperX Announces New Impact DDR4 SODIMM Memory Amid Record Levels of Notebook and PC Sales

Article content continued

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory offers a Plug N Play1 feature for automatic overclocking to the highest published frequency within the system speed allowance, eliminating the need for manual tuning. In addition, Impact DDR4 SODIMM is certified Ready for AMD Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready, offering seamless compatibility.

Notebook sales continue to surge with demand remaining steady to help fuel enhanced work and school from home needs. Michael Lagoni, CEO of leading retail intelligence firm Stackline noted, “In August, ecommerce sales in the notebook category grew more than 37.2 percent over the previous year, which is continuing to show signs that this accelerated demand will continue over the longer-term.”

Impact DDR4 SODIMMs offer higher performance with lower power consumption than traditional overclocked memory, enabling users to optimize notebook performance. Utilizing standard DDR4 voltage at 1.2V with Plug N Play automatic overclocking, less power is consumed and thereby reduced heat, providing a quieter overall computing experience.

Availability

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.