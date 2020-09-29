Hugh Jackman’s Wife Laughs Off His Gay Rumors: ‘He’d Be Pissed’

WENN/Dave Bedrosian

During a recent interview on ‘Anh’s Brush with Fame’, Deborra-Lee Furness shuts down the long-running speculation about ‘The Wolverine’ actor, stressing she is ‘lucky’ to be married to him.

Hugh Jackman‘s wife has assured that “The Wolverine” star is not gay. When sitting down for a wide-ranging Q&A during an appearance on an Australian TV series, Deborra-Lee Furness once again laughed off the long-running speculations about her actor husband’s sexuality.

The 64-year old set the record straight in the Tuesday, September 29 episode of “Anh’s Brush with Fame”. Asked about how annoying the rumors were, she stated, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘Oh he’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be p**sed!”

When the topic was first brought up during the chat, Deborra-Lee responded by poking fun at the persistent whispers. “He’s been gay for so many years. I was gay, too. So you know when I did ‘Shame’? I was gay,” she jokingly said. “They were shocked when I got married.”

The producer went on to put the blame on tabloids. “I see these magazines and they’re so mean spirited … I hope people realize it’s all made up,” she pointed out. “Nicole and Keith get divorced every week and I sit here and I’m like … they’re perfectly happy. They just make up lies and they get away with it.”

It was not the first time Deborra-Lee spoke up about her husband’s gay speculations. “The line I heard was, ‘Wolverine? Who would have thought?’ Hugh and I don’t pay much heed [to that],” she told Page Six back in 2011. “It’s tragic that these people have nothing better to do than to gossip about people they don’t know.”

Hugh himself tried to dispel the rumors back in 2013. During an interview with “60 Minutes“, “The Greatest Showman” actor commented, “If I was, I would be.” He further noted the frustrating part of the rumors. “I don’t think – it’s to me not the most interesting thing about a person anyway, but ah – I do get frustrated for Deb, ’cause I see Deb go ‘Ah,this is crazy,’ ” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview on “Anh’s Brush with Fame”, Deborra-Lee admitted to being left irritated when people said she was “lucky” to wed Hugh. “People don’t realize that it’s actually rude to say that,” she pointed out, “Lucky because he’s a stud muffin and all that … but that’s showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.”