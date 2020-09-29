Huawei CFO to attend hearings in Supreme Court this week

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou will attend hearings this week in Vancouver’s Supreme Court. Meng states that the extradition proceedings against her constitute an abuse of the Canadian judicial process and should therefore stop.
Meng says the record of the case that was provided to the Crown by the U.S. was misleading, lacked material and offered misrepresentations.
Huawei Canada released the following statement:
“As expressed consistently, Huawei has confidence in Ms. Meng’s innocence and we trust in the Canadian judicial system to reach that conclusion. Accordingly, Huawei will continue to support Ms. Meng’s pursuit of justice and freedom.”
Meng was arrested in Vancouver back in December 2018 on the suspicion that she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. Since then, Huawei has fought against the courts in order to get Meng back home to China.
Most recently, Huawei lawyers wanted the release of emails between Canadian and U.S. officials during Meng’s arrest in 2018. However, the federal court judge decided that the information would not be granted.
Meng and her defence team argued that the documents included information that proved that the CFO was the victim of a conspiracy between Canadian and U.S. law enforcement.
Source: Huawei Canada