How to use Spotify’s shared collaborative playlists

Spotify has been releasing some nice updates to make it easier to stay connected with friends and family through music and podcasts like with its live Group Sessions feature. Now the latest update to the music service makes it super simple to set up, manage, and use collaborative playlists.

Spotify detailed its update to its shared playlists in a blog post today:

Collaborative playlists are a great way to swap podcast recommendations, share your latest music discoveries, and build the perfect playlist—together. Look out for four fresh new updates, including a new Add User button in the playlist header (to easily invite others to contribute); a list displaying user avatars in the playlist header (to see who else is contributing); and finally, new user avatars in front of each track or episode (to see exactly who contributed what, and perhaps make fun of their questionable choices).

Apple Music has included shared playlists for several years too, but they aren’t near as feature-rich as what Spotify offers. The collaborative playlists with Spotify are truly that, while Apple Music’s option is one-way sharing.

Spotify notes the new way to use collaborative playlists works for existing as well as new ones.

How to use Spotify collaborative shared playlists

Spotify detailed how to use the updated feature:

On your phone or tablet, tap Your Library. Go to Playlists, and select the one you want to collaborate on (keep in mind you can only do this for playlists you’ve created) Tap the Add user button in the header to make the playlist collaborative Start inviting others to add songs and podcast episodes on social media, messaging apps, or simply by copying and pasting the link

