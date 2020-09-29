How much debt is too much? How to figure out if you’re taking on more than you can handle

Article content continued

Some families may live in a large home with a large mortgage and plan to downsize that house once they are empty nesters or upon their retirement. This may be a reasonable exit plan.

A contingency plan for that big mortgage is different. Last week, I took my children to the dentist and I also got my hair cut. Who ever would have thought a year ago that both of those businesses would have been shut down for a couple months? It goes to show you that anyone’s job can be at risk at any time.

The risk for heavily indebted borrowers regardless of their line of work is that due to job loss, disability, or even death, their debts become unmanageable for their families. Disability and death can be mitigated by purchasing insurance, but job loss can only be mitigated by not taking on too much debt in the first place. Borrowers need to have savings or borrowing capacity to cover a short-term reduction in income or increase in expenses, especially given how expensive the transaction costs can be to buy and sell a home.

Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

A $1-million home purchase and sale in Toronto, for example, costs $32,950 in municipal and provincial land transfer taxes and up to $56,500 in real estate commissions. That amounts to almost 9 per cent of the home value without factoring in legal fees, moving costs, or a mortgage prepayment penalty.

Some borrowers are banking on an inheritance. Those with a sense their parents may leave them something in their wills may notionally borrow against that future inheritance. There are obviously risks with this approach given seniors are living longer, the cost of long-term care is rising, and there are no inheritance rules in Canada like in other countries that give children a claim on their parent’s estate.