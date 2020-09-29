Henry Golding Stands Up for Racist Language Used in ‘The Gentlemen’

Instagram

When defending the Guy Ritchie-directed movie, the ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ star further argues that criticism about politically incorrectness in films can led to restriction of creativity.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding is defending his 2019 movie “The Gentlemen” following accusations it features racist undertones.

The actor, who portrayed gangster Dry Eye in the Guy Ritchie-directed movie, has addressed criticism, particularly of a scene in which co-star Hugh Grant‘s character adopts a Chinese accent, insisting film fans are being too sensitive and naive.

“If you think gangsters aren’t going to be racist and go down to the lowest derogatory terminologies, I don’t know what kind of world you live in,” he says in an interview with NME.com.

<br />

And the “Last Christmas” star points out criticism about politically incorrectness in films can restrict creativity.

“In this day and age of being PC, do you think that restricts art or creation? Because we have to pander to people who perhaps don’t want racist words to be on screen or projected from someone’s mouth; but in reality it’s what happens,” he explains. “Are gangsters going to be nice to each other just because they don’t want to hurt each other’s feelings? I don’t think so.”

That said, the U.K. native thinks there’s a place to draw the line. “Of course there’s boundaries, and I felt as an Asian and as a man, those boundaries were never stepped over and it was always a safe set,” he adds. “If there is ever a time there isn’t a safe set, you know, the hand goes up and a discussion is made.”