Hacker steals $15m after degens pile into unreleased Yearn Finance project By Cointelegraph

Hacker steals $15m after degens pile into unreleased Yearn Finance project
The decentralized finance (DeFi) community’s insatiable appetite for unaudited code has once again ended in tears and the loss of millions.
Eminence, an unfinished “economy for a gaming multiverse” being built by Yearn Finance’s Andre ‘I test in production’ Cronje, was discovered by DeFi sleuths after the developer posted art teasers for the project to Twitter. He then headed to bed on September 28.
