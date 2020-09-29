‘GUHH’ Star Madina Milana Claims Married NeNe Leakes Lets French Montana Touch Her Lady Parts

Instagram

The VH1 personality airs out the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum’s dirty laundry as her attempt to defend Wendy Williams, who has been beefing with NeNe.

This is surely a combination that you will never expect to happen. Madina Milana shocked a lot of online folks on Tuesday, September 29 when she claimed that NeNe Leakes had a little affair with French Montana behind her husband Gregg’s back.

Madina exposed NeNe’s dirty laundry as she tried to defend Wendy Williams, who has been beefing with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum over an interview she did with Andy Cohen. In a video posted on Instagram, Madina bashed NeNe, “Okay, NeNe, we’re gonna stop with these lies, we’re gonna stop with these games. Why don’t you start telling the truth? First of all, you snuck your way back into Wendy’s life, you tricked me.”

Madina went on calling NeNe “thirsty a**,” accusing her of using Wendy and lying on the TV show host. “I can’t believe you have the nerve to say that,” the “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” star added. “But why don’t you talk about the part with, when we was in the truck, you let French touch on your snack. That’s right you was all up on French Montana. A whole married woman, NeNe.”

To conclude her video, Madina told the Bravo personality to stop calling out people because this would only lead to more problems.

NeNe has yet to respond to the accusations, though she recently doubled down on her shade directed towards Wendy. “I don’t have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. I don’t have that friend that is around me,” she said in a YouTube video. “She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now that’s what you not gonna do, Wendy.”





After telling Andy to “stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings,” NeNe then directed her next lines to both Andy and Wendy, “You guys have been sitting here poking the bear over and over again.”