Giolito, White Sox beat A’s in Game 1

Lucas Giolito nearly did it again.

Giolito pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 25. On Tuesday, he was perfect through six innings against the A’s in Game 1 of the Chicago White Sox’s best-of-three wild-card series in Oakland.

Just when he was cruising, Giolito allowed a single up the middle to Oakland leadoff hitter Tommy La Stella to begin the bottom of the seventh. Even though that ended the perfect game and no-hit bid, Giolito got two more strikeouts and a foul out to end the inning.

Giolito returned for the eighth and allowed a leadoff walk and hit before being replaced. He was charged with a run after Oakland scored on a fielder’s choice. The White Sox ended up taking the game 4-1.

Giolito, 26, went 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA in the regular season, a year after going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA.