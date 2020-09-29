Germany’s search for permanent nuclear waste sites

Germany is on the hunt for a place to store its nuclear waste, and an interim report has pinpointed 90 potential sites.

As the country decommissions its atomic energy facilities, the arguments over where the waste should be buried are heating up.

Bavaria has already declared no waste will be stored there.

“We have found 54% of the German territory is potentially suitable for permanent storage,” Stefan Studt, head of Germany’s waste management organisation said at the launch of the interim report.

The list of 90 will continue to be whittled down, until a site is confirmed by at least 2031, with storage to begin in 2050.