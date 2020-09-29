George Pell to return to Rome for work with the Vatican months after being cleared of child abuse allegations

Cardinal George Pell has been spotted wearing a full-face protective shield in a Sydney Airport lounge moments before boarding a Qatar Airways flight to return to the Vatican , months after being cleared of child abuse allegations against him.

Pell, Pope Francis’ former Vatican finance minister, appeared to be travelling alone in the airport.

understands NSW Police officers managed to transport Pell into the airport through a different entrance to the one used by the public.

A CNN source close to Pell said there was no official reason for his return beyond that he had always said he wanted to come back to Rome. The source did not know how long Pell planned to stay in Rome.

The Vatican would not say whether he will meet with Pope Francis.

The 79-year-old was once regarded as the third highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to combat the Holy See’s financial struggles when he returned to Australia in 2017 to clear himself of decades-old allegations of child sex abuse.

Instead, he became the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse crimes.

He served more than a year in jail before the High Court acquitted him in April this year of molesting two choir boys in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

Vatican experts say it is unlikely that Pell will return to his previous position given that next year he turns 80 years old.

The Cardinal’s return to Rome comes just days after Pope Francis fired one of Pell’s most fierce opponents in the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, amid an ongoing financial scandal.

In response, Pell “thanks and congratulated” the Pontiff for the move.

“I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria,” Pell said.

Becciu said he was fired after Francis told him that documents from the Italian financial police alleged the 72-year-old cardinal had embezzled 100,000 euros ($165,284).

Becciu, the former second-in-command in the Vatican’s secretariat of state, denied any wrongdoing.

The Cardinal’s name had previously been caught up in a whirlwind financial scandal involving the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate venture.