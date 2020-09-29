‘Game of Thrones’ Star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson Shares ‘Inspiring’ Story of Newborn Son’s Birth

Instagram

The actor known for playing The Mountain on the HBO series announces the birth of his ‘healthy, strong, beautiful’ child with wife Kelsey Henson on Instagram, posting photos of them together.

Congratulations are in order for Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. The actor who is best known for his portrayal of The Mountain in “Game of Thrones” and his wife, Kelsey Henson, have welcomed their first child together, and he wasted no time to share an “inspiring” story behind the birth of their baby boy.

On Sunday, September 27, the 31-year-old turned to Instagram to offer hour by hour account of how his son was delivered the day before. Beginning with 6 A.M., he recalled, “Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile.”

Hafthor went on to note that at 7:15 A.M., they called their friend “to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula.” He continued, “Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home.”

“While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time,” he further elaborated. “8:40am. We arrived at the Bjorkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive.”

Sharing details of the delivery itself, Hafthor dished, “9:00am [Kelsey] was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be.”

The professional strongman could not help but voiced his admiration for his wife. “I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience,” he wrote before adding, “11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long.”

Near the end of the post, the HBO star shared, “To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother. 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.”

Hafthor first went public about Kelsey’s pregnancy back in April. “Swipe right to see gender of the mini me! @kelc33 @uncensoredmommy,” he wrote in an Instagram post that was filled with snapshots from the happy couple’s “gender reveal” party. While the baby boy was his first with his wife, he has a daughter named Theresa Lif from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Thelma Bjork Steimann.