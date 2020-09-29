Gabrielle Union Reaches Deal With NBC Bosses to Settle ‘AGT’ Row

Instagram

The former judge of ‘America’s Got Talent’ has reportedly reached a settlement with network bosses over her highly-publicized departure from the talent show.

Gabrielle Union has reached a deal with NBC network bosses over her “America’s Got Talent” discrimination and misconduct claims.

The actress was fired from her judging role on the competition show last year (19) after just one season, and claimed she was let go after complaining about behind-the-scenes comments and experiences.

Union and NBC bosses met up in December (19) to thrash things out and the TV chiefs agreed to conduct an investigation, following which they declared they had uncovered no wrongdoing and had closed the case.

But now they’ve come to an “amicable resolution” with the actress.

“NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” a statement reads.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed but sources claim Union has received “significant” compensation.

The actress recently revealed her exit from “America’s Got Talent” was one of the hardest things she’s ever dealt with.

During a Minding Her Business panel discussion at the virtual American Black Film Festival in August (20), she compared the drama to a “public flogging.”

“That whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked.”

In June, she filed a harassment complaint against NBC, claiming the network’s entertainment chief, Paul Telegdy, tried to silence her reports of racism. Union called NBC “a snake pit of racial offences” and later alleged that representatives for the organisation had threatened her agent.